Nigeria commends India for involving African Union in the G20

Ahead of the G20 Summit, the President of Nigeria has arrived in Delhi as an esteemed guest of India. Nigeria, one of India’s primary trade partners in Africa, has expressed appreciation for India’s dedication to involving the African Union in the G20 proceedings.

Tolu Ogunlesi, advisor to the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, highlighted the significance of the African Union’s participation in the G20, acknowledging India’s leadership in this endeavor under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has extended a special invitation to Nigeria as a guest country for the G20 Summit. President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria is set to engage in bilateral discussions with PM Modi and leaders from Germany, South Korea, and Brazil during the summit, commencing on September 9.

The invitation of Nigeria as a guest country signifies India’s deep appreciation for the bilateral relationship shared between the two nations. Nigeria and India, both former British colonies, find common ground in their diverse societies and cultures. The visit is accompanied by four ministers and a substantial business delegation, all with the aim of strengthening trade partnerships. Nigeria, as India’s largest crude oil supplier, and with a notable presence of Indian corporations in Nigeria, are keen to expand and enhance their business ties further.