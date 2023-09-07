Realme launches Narzo 60x in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Realme Narzo 60x was launched in India. The smartphone joins the Narzo 60 lineup – Realme Narzo 60 and Realme Narzo 60 Pro, which was unveiled in the country earlier this year in July.

The 4GB + 128GB and the 6GB + 128GB variants of the Realme Narzo 60x are priced in India at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,499, respectively. It is offered in Nebula Purple and Stellar Green colours. The phone will be available for sale starting September 15 at 12 PM IST through the Realme website and Amazon. It will also be open for a live commerce sale on September 12 at 12 PM IST.

The Realme Narzo 60x sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 680 nits. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, that is virtually expandable up to 12GB, and 128GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage.

The dual rear camera system of the Realme Narzo 60x includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a portrait lens, while the front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Realme Narzo 60x packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth and USB Type-C 2.0 port connectivity.