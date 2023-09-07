‘Sanatana Dharma is like HIV’: DMK leader A Raja ignites controversy

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP from Nilgiris has ignited controversy by abusing Sanatana Dharma. The DMK leader said that Sanatana dharma should be compared to diseases having social stigma, like that of HIV and leprosy. He also justified Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin by saying that Udhayanidhi had only compared Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue. ‘Udhayanidhi’s take on Sanatana dharma was soft’, said A Raja.

A Raja also said that he is prepared for a debate on Sanatan Dharma if he is permitted. ‘I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let then permit me. I will explain which one is ‘Sanatana Dharma’ thereafter you decide,’ said Raja.

Raja also accused that Sanatana Dharma promoted inequalities among people, curbed the rights of women and advocated Sati. ‘Do we want to revive such practices. We have fought all odds in eradicating such practises. If we accept this Sanatana Dharma, we are against the principles advocated by Periyar, Annadurai and Karunanidhi. Accepting this dharma will make us enemy for fellow human beings. I am not a human if I accept this Dharma’, said Raja in a public meeting .

Taking the hate to next level, now I.N.D.I.A alliance DMK leader A Raja compares Sanatana Dharma with leprosy and AIDS pic.twitter.com/WmUfRaxDRY — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 7, 2023

Earlier on September 3, Udhayanidhi Stalin has used derogatory comments against Sanatana Dharma while speaking at a function organized by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association of CPI(M) in Chennai. Udhayanidhi in his speech had said that Sanatana Dharma should not only be opposed but eradicated just like it was ‘not enough to oppose diseases like malaria and dengue.’

#WATCH | Chennai: DMK's A Raja says, "I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let them permit me. I will explain which one is 'Sanatana Dharma' thereafter you decide…" pic.twitter.com/N30R2VPbWl — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

Udhayanidhi, along with Congress’ Priyank Kharge, was booked under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different religious groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after complaints from advocates in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur.