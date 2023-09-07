The remnants of Typhoon Haikui drenches southern China for a third day since making landfall

The remnants of Typhoon Haikui continued to saturate southern China for a third consecutive day after it made landfall. Despite weakened winds, stormy weather prompted the cancellation of hundreds of flights at airports in Guangdong province.

While storm clouds moved towards Guangdong, a wealthy province in China, the southeastern province of Fujian still faced forecasts of more heavy rainfall. State media reported economic losses in Fujian had already reached 5.054 billion yuan ($690.81 million) since Typhoon Haikui struck on Tuesday.

In Guangdong’s capital, Guangzhou, Baiyun Airport, one of China’s busiest, canceled 316 flights and delayed 271, according to the Flight Master tracking app. Shenzhen’s Baoan Airport canceled 176 flights and delayed half of its scheduled flights, while Zhuhai’s Jinwan Airport canceled 91 flights and delayed 74.

In the Guangdong town of Tangxi, torrential rain caused rivers to overflow, and some villages experienced severe waterlogging. State media reported the relocation of over 350 people, including the elderly, women, and children, from low-lying areas.

The China Meteorological Administration predicted rainstorms in central and eastern Guangdong, the southern part of Jiangxi province, southern areas in Hunan province, the northeastern areas of the Guangxi region, and the central part of Hainan Island. Northern parts of Guangdong and the southeastern coast of the province were expected to be hit harder.

Later in the week, the storms were anticipated to continue in Guangxi, bringing extreme rainfall to the southwestern region on Friday and Saturday, with potential dissipation on Sunday. Authorities issued warnings about mountain torrents and geological disasters for the cities of Guilin, Laibin, Guigang, and Wuzhou.

Flooding over the past two days in Fujian province led to the evacuation of nearly 300,000 people and caused damage to more than 2,500 homes. Almost 10,000 hectares (24,710 acres) of crops in Fujian were submerged.

Intense rainfall in the city of Fuzhou broke 12-year-old rainfall records, surpassing the amount brought by Typhoon Doksuri in late July.