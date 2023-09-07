UAE authority issues alert on fraud using UAE Pass

Dubai: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) in the UAE has issued an alert for residents. The warning was issued over claims about alleged fraud using the digital identity solution UAE Pass.

TDRA has assured residents that the UAE Pass is highly secure. ‘TDRA stresses the importance of exercising caution when receiving any notifications or login requests. It is essential to thoroughly verify these requests before clicking any buttons to avoid potential fraud attempts by individuals seeking unauthorised access to your accounts,’ the authority posted on microblogging platform X.

UAE Pass app is the first national digital identity and signature solution in the UAE. UAE Pass enables users to identify themselves to service providers through a smartphone-based authentication. It grants a digital identity to users and eliminates the need to create or remember multiple usernames and passwords for different apps.