BJP emerges victorious in Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly bypolls in Tripura

The BJP secured victory in the by-elections for the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, as reported by the Election Commission. In the Boxanagar seat, BJP’s Tafajjal Hossain won with a significant margin of 30,237 votes, garnering 34,146 votes, while his closest rival, Mizan Hossain of the CPI(M), received 3,909 votes. Similarly, BJP candidate Bindu Debnath emerged victorious in the Dhanpur seat, securing a lead of 18,871 votes with 30,017 votes in her favor, while her nearest opponent, Kaushik Chanda of the CPI(M), received 11,146 votes.

The opposition CPI(M) chose to boycott the vote-counting process, alleging widespread rigging during polling and inaction by the Election Commission. The two constituencies witnessed a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the CPI(M), with the other opposition parties, Tipra Motha and Congress, refraining from fielding candidates.

The by-elections took place on September 5, with an average turnout of 86.50 percent in both seats. The counting process occurred at the Sonamura Girls’ School under tight security. These wins bolstered the BJP’s position in the 60-member assembly, bringing its tally to 33 seats. Meanwhile, its ally IPFT holds one seat, while opposition parties Tipra Motha, CPI(M), and Congress have 13, 10, and 3 MLAs, respectively.