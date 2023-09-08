BMW launches 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance in India: Price, features

Mumbai: BMW India has launched its 220i M Performance Edition in India. The performance-oriented vehicle has been introduced at the starting price of Rs 46 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is manufactured locally at the company’s plant in Chennai, and is available in Black Sapphire metallic colour and Sensatec Oyster Black upholstery.

Interested customers can now book the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe by visiting the company’s authorised showroom or by visiting BMW’s official website. The company has also introduced India Financial Services, offering customized and flexible financial solutions plans to customers. BMW also offered its 360-degree finance plan, allowing the customers to have flexible term-end opportunities, and an options to upgrade to a new BMW by returning the previous ones.

BMW 220i M Performance Edition is powered by a 2.0 litre, twin-power turbo, four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine delivers power of 173 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque at 1350-4600 rpm. The unit has been mated with the 7-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission with paddle shifters on the steering wheel. The car can do a 0 -100 km/hr sprint in just 7.1 seconds.

The coupe design 220i M Performance comes with a frameless door, typical M Performance front grill, automatic adjustable ORVMs in Cerium Grey colour, LED headlight setup, and L shaped LED fog lamps.