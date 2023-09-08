Captain Rohit Sharma shed praises on coach Rahul Dravid during ongoing Asia Cup

As India prepares for the highly anticipated match against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, Captain Rohit Sharma had some words of praise for coach Rahul Dravid, shared his aspirations to break a unique ODI record, and discussed Rishabh Pant’s playing style. Rohit, the seasoned batsman with the highest individual score in ODI cricket, is on the cusp of breaking an unexpected record.

In a brief conversation with the Indian Express, Rohit expressed his desire to surpass Chris Gayle’s record for the most sixes in ODIs. While the six-hitting maestro Gayle has smashed 553 sixes, Rohit is just 16 behind, with 539 sixes to his name. With India set to play a minimum of three matches in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, three ODIs against Australia, and the Cricket World Cup to follow, he has ample opportunities to surpass Gayle and become the leading six-hitter in the 50-over format.

“I want to break Chris Gayle’s six-hitting record. Never in my life, I would have imagined that I will break Chris Gayle’s record. It’s funny,” Rohit remarked, flexing his muscles.

Having worked closely with coach Rahul Dravid since taking over the white-ball captaincy, Rohit expressed his deep respect for ‘The Wall’ as both a cricketer and a person.

“I have immense respect for Rahul Dravid. Firstly, for the person he is, and then the cricketer. Being a good human being comes first, and then you can be a cricketer, a footballer, or a doctor. He is a genuine individual,” Rohit said.

“I didn’t have many opportunities to play alongside him, but I’ve had the privilege of working with him over the past two years. He doesn’t like communication gaps with any player or support staff. His simple rule is to communicate with everyone.”

“We have an open relationship. I’ve cherished my time with Rahul bhai. He imparts his cricketing wisdom to everyone,” stated the Indian captain.

Regarding Rishabh Pant’s recovery from injuries sustained in a serious road accident last year, Rohit emphasized his desire for Pant to maintain his playing style.

“I want him to continue playing like this. He believes in his game. He isn’t stubborn but taking risks is his style. He always says, ‘I play according to the situation.’ He doesn’t start slogging immediately; he assesses the situation well,” Rohit affirmed.