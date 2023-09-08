CPI(M) Loses Tripura Seat; Counting Ongoing in 3 States

In the ongoing vote count across four states, the BJP has secured both assembly seats in Tripura, while Congress’ Chandy Oommen achieved a significant victory in Kerala’s Puthuppally. The counting process began at 8 am at various centers within these states. These seven seats, including Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura, underwent elections on September 5.

During these by-elections, the INDIA alliance presented a united front in Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh, with a 50.77% voter turnout, and in Dumri, Jharkhand, where 64.84% of the 2.98 lakh voters cast their votes. Among these seven seats, three were previously held by the BJP, one each by the Samajwadi Party, CPI(M), JMM, and the Congress.

In Tripura, the BJP won by significant margins in the by-elections for the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats. Tafajjal Hossain secured the Boxanagar seat, which has a substantial minority population, with a lead of 30,237 votes. Meanwhile, Bindu Debnath clinched the Dhanpur seat, known for its tribal population, with a lead of 18,871 votes. Allegations of widespread rigging and inaction by the Election Commission led to the opposition CPI(M) boycotting the vote counting in these two seats.

In Jharkhand, JMM’s Bebi Devi emerged victorious in the Dumri assembly seat by-election, defeating NDA candidate Yashoda Devi by over 17,000 votes.

In West Bengal, the TMC regained the Dhupguri assembly seat from the BJP in a by-election. TMC candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy won by over 4,000 votes, while CPI(M) candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy, backed by the Congress, secured a distant third position.

In Uttarakhand, BJP candidate Parwati Dass was leading by 2,726 votes over the Congress’ Basant Kumar in the Bageshwar assembly bypoll.

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh extended his lead over BJP rival Dara Singh Chauhan by 12,139 votes after the 10th round of counting in the Ghosi assembly bypoll.

These by-elections have witnessed significant political shifts and outcomes across these states.