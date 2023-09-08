Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30+ Years for Raping Two Women

American actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rape of two women. The verdict, widely covered by the media, was delivered by Judge Charlaine Olmedo. Masterson, known for his role on ‘That ’70s Show,’ faced prosecution’s claims that he used his status as a Scientologist to avoid legal consequences.

Before sentencing, the victims were given the opportunity to read impact statements in court. Actress Leah Remini, a prominent former Scientologist, attended the hearing to support the women.

One of the victims expressed regret for not reporting earlier, stating, “I wished I had reported him earlier to the police.” Another forgave Masterson, saying, “Your sickness is no longer mine to bear.”

Masterson remained silent throughout the hearing, and his wife, Bijou Phillips, was visibly emotional in court as the judge pronounced the maximum penalty.

Masterson’s conviction came after a retrial, as the first jury was unable to reach a verdict in 2022. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting three women at his Hollywood home from 2001-03, with drugs involved in the assaults.

Alison Anderson, a lawyer for two of the victims, praised their courage in coming forward and holding a “ruthless sexual predator” accountable. She mentioned their intention to speak about the alleged role of the Church of Scientology during their abuse.

In court, one woman revealed being shunned by her mother, who is a practicing Scientologist. Another victim described ongoing harassment by the church since she spoke out, stating, “I don’t regret it.”

Masterson’s initial rape accusations emerged in 2017, coinciding with the #MeToo movement. He consistently denied the allegations, claiming consensual encounters.

The charges followed a three-year investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Prosecutors did not file charges in two other cases due to insufficient evidence and statute of limitations.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that the Church of Scientology had assisted in covering up the assaults, a claim the organization vehemently denied. Several survivors revealed that they were discouraged from reporting the rape to the police by Scientology officials.

In May, the Church of Scientology refuted allegations of harassment against the accusers. Judge Olmedo’s decision to allow discussions on Scientology’s practices during the trial drew controversy.

The sentencing hearing was attended by Jessica Barth, founder of “Voices in Action,” a non-profit advocating for abuse survivors. Masterson’s defense team’s motion for a new trial was denied before the hearing.