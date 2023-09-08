Emirates Draw: Indian national wins Dh125,000

Dubai: Prakash Babu, a 47-year-old Indian national from Bengaluru won the grand prize of Dh125,000 (Rs 28,31,809) in the latest Emirates Draw MEGA7. Prakash Babu won the fortune by matching five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw. Freddy Gomez, a UAE resident from South America also won Dh125,000.

The Dh100 million MEGA7 Grand Prize remains up for grabs with the next draw on September 10 at 9pm UAE time. Emirates Draw has announced a gold raffle for participants. 100 participants can win over 2kg of gold coins in the raffle until September 3, 2023, at 8.30pm UAE time. This is in addition to the opportunity to win cash prizes through the EASY6, FAST5, and MEGA7 weekly draws. People buying tickets for EASY6, FAST5, and MEGA7 games by September 3, 2023 will automatically gain a free entry into the Gold Raffle. Winners will be selected using a Random Number Generator. A total of 100 participants will win in this prestigious Raffle, divided across three draw categories:

ASY6: On Sept. 1, during the live EASY6 Draw, 30 winners will each get 15 grams of gold.

FAST5: Sept. 2’s FAST5 Live Draw will see 60 winners, each receiving 20 grams of gold.

MEGA7: On Sept. 3, 10 participants from the MEGA7 Live Draw will each be richer by 50 grams of gold.

Entrants can participate in the FAST5 draw by purchasing a Dh25 ticket. After registering online or the app, participants select their preferred five-digit numbers from a pool of only 42 balls or opt for the system to choose their numbers randomly via the ‘Quick-Pick’ button. Participants have the option to choose the current draw or opt for ‘Multiple Upcoming Draws,’ allowing them to select up to five consecutive weeks in advance.