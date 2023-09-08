Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against the US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar on Friday. The weakening of the US dollar and pullback in US treasury yields has supported the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened at 83.14 a dollar, up 7 paise to previous close. On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 9 paise to end at its record closing low of 83.21 a dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against six other currencies slipped down to 104.86

On Thursday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth Rs 758.55 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased Indian shares worth Rs 28.11 crore.