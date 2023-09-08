Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar heaps praise on compatriot Shaheen Shah Afridi

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has expressed admiration for his compatriot Shaheen Shah Afridi’s impressive performance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Afridi has managed to secure seven wickets during the tournament, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s strong start in both the group stage and the Super Four. His remarkable performances have played a role in elevating Pakistan to the number one position in the ICC ODI team rankings. With Pakistan gearing up to face India on Sunday, September 10, Afridi is expected to be in top form.

Shoaib Akhtar commended Afridi’s exceptional skills, labeling him as one of the best fast bowlers globally. Akhtar also noted that Afridi is currently at the peak of his career. Furthermore, he mentioned that fellow Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf shares a similar mindset and determination to take wickets.

Pakistan boasts a formidable bowling attack, featuring Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, who have also made significant contributions to the national team. In the previous encounter with India on the preceding Saturday, Afridi took three wickets, and he continued his fine form by claiming four wickets against Nepal. Akhtar expressed his satisfaction with Pakistan’s ability to consistently produce top-class fast bowlers, attributing this trend to various regions and communities within Pakistan.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s performance in the group stage, Akhtar praised their bowling excellence. However, the match against India was ultimately called off due to rain. The upcoming clash on Sunday will mark the 15th meeting between the two teams in the continental event, with India currently leading 7-5 in head-to-head encounters.

India secured a spot in the Super Four stage by defeating Nepal by ten wickets in a rain-shortened match, while Pakistan achieved a comprehensive 238-run victory over the same opponent. Pakistan’s superior net run rate enabled them to advance as group winners to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.