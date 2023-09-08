G20 Summit: Delhi Fortified with 50K Security Personnel & 19 Markswomen

The national capital, Delhi, is gearing up to host the G20 summit scheduled for September 9 to 10 at Pragati Maidan. Security measures have been significantly heightened throughout the city, with paramilitary forces and various agencies maintaining a vigilant presence, as officials confirmed on Friday.

One of the security strategies employed includes deploying markswomen and armed forces at strategic locations, intensifying patrolling, and conducting thorough checks at border areas. Delhi Police is being supported by an extensive team of over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads, and mounted police.

A senior official stated, “From the airport to hotels and from hotels to the G20 summit venues, foreign delegates will be provided foolproof security by the Delhi Police during the prestigious summit.”

To bolster these efforts, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and specialized central agencies like the National Security Guard (NSG) and certain Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are collaborating with the Delhi Police.

Nineteen markswomen, who have completed specialized training conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), will be deployed during the summit. These skilled markswomen equipped with rifle scopes will be stationed at key locations, including the G20 summit venue and hotels.

To maintain law and order in the national capital, flag marches, intensified patrolling, and picket checking are being carried out. Special attention is being given to areas near Yamuna Khadar, with additional pickets, drones, and regular communication with local associations to ensure security.

Security forces remain on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents, and citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities.

The G20 summit’s security preparations take into account both national and international aspects, as previous summits in other countries have witnessed protests by international pressure groups and local organizations.

To handle potential protests, chains and bolt cutters are prepared in case protesters chain themselves, obstructing removal. Real-time coordination between police and central agencies is a key aspect of the security strategy.

Different segments of the Delhi Police have specialized roles for the summit, including maintaining law and order in other parts of the city. District personnel and other units have also been mobilized, ensuring that Delhi is on high alert.

Security dimensions encompass airport security, carcade management, event venues, anti-terror measures, and maintaining general alerts. Senior-ranking police officers, joint commissioner-rank officers, and additional DCPs are overseeing these aspects.

Security at hotels where delegates will be staying is managed by DCP-rank officers, while special commissioner of police-rank officers are responsible for groups of hotels. The objective is to prevent infiltration, terrorist acts, or sabotage during the summit.

“In preparation, we have the Indian armed forces assisting us. Staff has been provided role-based micro-functional training through carcade rehearsals and point-wise briefings,” explained another officer.