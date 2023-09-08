India launch date of Honor 90 5G announced: Details

Mumbai: India launch date of Honor 90 5G is revealed. The Honor 90 5G will be launched in India on September 14. The launch event will begin at 12:30pm IST. The smartphone is confirmed to go on sale through Amazon.

As per reports, the handset will sports a 1.5K resolution TUV Rheinland-certified display with up to 1600 nits peak brightness, 435ppi pixel density, and 3840Hz PWM (pulse-width modulation) dimming.

It is confirmed to run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1. It will be equipped with a triple camera setup, comprising of a 200-megapixel primary camera. For selfies and video chats, the handset will pack a 50-megapixel front camera. As per reports, it could be priced at around Rs. 35,000 in India.