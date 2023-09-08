Jawa Yezdi launches Bobber Black Mirror Edition in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the updated version 42 Bobber. The bike named Black Mirror is offered at the starting price of Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can either make the advance booking by visiting the authorized showroom or online through the company’s official website.

The Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Edition comes with an assist and slipper clutch, USB to charge gadgets, an adjustable seat, and a digital console, RPM, gear positioning, mileage, and time.

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Edition is powered by a 334cc, liquid-cooled engine. This engine delivers a max power of 29bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque. The unit has been equipped with a six-speed transmission.