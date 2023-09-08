Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh1 million

Dubai: Muhammad, a Pakistani national based in the UAE has won Dh1 million in the weekly draw of Mahzooz. He is the 60th millionaire of Mahzooz Draw. The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week.

Nimil, an Indian expat won the last Golden Summer Draw prize of Dh50,000 in gold coins. The golden summer draw offers a lucky participant an opportunity to win Dh50,000 worth of gold coins every week for a limited time.

12 participants matched four out of the five winning numbers- 10, 30, 35, 44, 46-. They shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They will take home Dh16,666.66 each. 786 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each. A total of 799 participants take home Dh1,396,500 in prize money.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.