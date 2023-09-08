Senior Woman Arrested for Husband’s Murder in Palakkad

In a shocking turn of events, Sreekrishnapuram police took a woman into custody on Thursday, accusing her of the murder of her husband. The alleged perpetrator has been identified as Santhakumari, a resident of Kadambazhipuram. According to authorities, the gruesome incident unfolded on a fateful Tuesday night when Santhakumari allegedly strangled her husband, Prabhakaran Nair.

The discovery of this heinous act only came to light through the post-mortem examination report. Sreekrishnapuram Police Inspector K M Bineesh disclosed to Manorama News that law enforcement officers arrived at Santhakumari’s residence during the early hours of Wednesday. This visit followed a harrowing incident where she attempted to end her own life by jumping into a well. However, it was during her rescue that her husband’s lifeless body was discovered inside their home.

In a shocking admission, Santhakumari confessed to the crime during her statement to the police. She revealed a distressing sequence of events leading up to the tragedy, stating, “Prabhakaran Nair, a dementia patient, attempted to flee from home around midnight on Tuesday. Santhakumari tried to persuade him to return to the house, but he remained unresponsive to her pleas, engaging in a heated argument. Overwhelmed by anger and frustration at her ailing husband’s harsh words, Santhakumari resorted to using a bath towel to strangle him.”

The autopsy report, which documented strangulation marks on Prabhakaran Nair’s neck, prompted the police to register the case as an unnatural death. Santhakumari’s confession during the subsequent interrogation left no doubt as she admitted to the murder of her husband, shedding light on the tragic circumstances that led to this horrifying incident.