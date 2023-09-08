UAE based airline launches new international flight service

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai has announced new international flight service. The air carrier has announced the launch of flights to Cairo, Egypt.

The daily flight to Cairo’s Sphinx International Airport (SPX) from Dubai will start from October 28. FZ 191 from Dubai to Cairo will depart at 11.05pm and arrive at 2:15am. FZ 192 from Cairo to Dubai will depart at 3.15am and arrive at its destination at 7.40am.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to SPX start from Dh5,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,250.

With the launch of daily flights to Cairo, the airline is operating 17 weekly flights to Egypt, including the daily operations to Alexandria Borg El Arab International Airport (HBE).