Upon arrival in Delhi, US President Biden to immediately hold one-on-one meeting with PM Modi

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to land in Delhi on Friday evening and will immediately proceed to hold a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the same day, PM Modi will also engage in bilateral meetings with Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Ahead of his departure for Delhi, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communication, John Kirby, expressed President Biden’s enthusiasm for significant initiatives to be championed at the G20 summit. The discussions between Biden and Modi will serve as a continuation of their previous talks in June. Among the key goals for the US at the G20 summit is the aim to reshape and expand multilateral development banks such as the IMF and World Bank.

President Biden’s focus will be centered on providing economic opportunities for developing nations, advancing crucial American priorities ranging from climate to technology, and demonstrating the United States’ commitment to the G20 as an effective forum for addressing these global challenges.