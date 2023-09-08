US to shift some of its troops from a base in the capital city of Niger to another place in the Agadez area

The Pentagon announced on Thursday that the United States is relocating some of its troops from Niamey, the capital of Niger, to the Agadez area. This move comes in the wake of a military coup in Niger in July.

Currently, there are approximately 1,100 U.S. military personnel in Niger. However, since the military takeover in Niger, many of these officers have been restricted to their bases, and activities such as joint training have been curtailed.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh informed reporters that the U.S. is “repositioning some of our personnel and some of our assets from Air Base 101 in Niamey to Air Base 201 in Agadez.” She also emphasized that there is no immediate threat to U.S. personnel or violence on the ground, characterizing the move as a “precautionary measure.” A “small group” of personnel will remain at Air Base 101 as this repositioning continues.

Singh further explained that “some non-essential personnel and contractors” had previously left the country. Niger has been a critical base for both French and American anti-militant operations. The repositioning of U.S. troops coincides with discussions between Niger and France regarding the withdrawal of French military elements from the country, according to an official from the French defense ministry.

In Niger, there have been rallies calling on France, the former colonial power, to withdraw its forces. Additionally, Niger’s military-appointed Prime Minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, recently indicated that talks were underway to ensure the swift departure of French troops from Niger.

However, Singh clarified that there is “no connection” between “what the French military is doing right now” and the U.S. move. On July 26, President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger was overthrown by members of his guard and subsequently detained by coup leaders, along with his family.

Niger has faced a strong reaction from the West African bloc ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) following a series of coups in the region. ECOWAS has threatened to use force to restore civilian rule.

Regarding previous U.S. comments, Singh expressed hope that Niger would find a diplomatic solution to the situation. She stated, “We are hopeful that diplomatic talks will continue and that the situation in Niger will be resolved diplomatically.”