India reports 59 new COVID-19 infections

On Saturday, India reported 59 new cases of COVID-19, reducing the active case count to 479 compared to the previous day, as per data from the Union health ministry. This brought the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 4.49 crore (4,49,97,642), with a death toll of 5,32,025 as of the 8 am update. Additionally, the number of individuals who have successfully recovered from the illness reached 4,44,65,138, resulting in a national recovery rate of 98.81 percent, as indicated on the health ministry’s website. The case fatality rate currently stands at 1.18 percent. To date, India has administered 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry’s website.

