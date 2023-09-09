October 4 set for Ladakh Autonomous Council election

The Ladakh administration has issued a new election notification for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil elections following the Supreme Court’s annulment of the previous notification. The fresh notification has rescheduled the LAHDC Kargil polls to take place on October 4. In light of the court’s decision, the National Conference will participate in the elections using its ‘plough’ symbol. The earlier election schedule, set for September 10, was invalidated by the Election Authority of Ladakh.

The LAHDC Kargil comprises 30 members, with 26 elected through the electoral process and four nominated from minority and women representatives. Nomination filing for LAHDC Kargil will commence on September 9, with the deadline set for September 16. Nominations will be scrutinized on September 18, and candidates can withdraw their candidacies until September 20. Voting is scheduled for October 4, with the counting of votes taking place on October 8, ensuring that the entire election process concludes before October 11. Notably, the National Conference, a major party in Kargil, will contest the LAHDC Kargil polls using its ‘plough’ symbol.

In Kargil, where opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories has been strong, the LAHDC Kargil elections hold significance as the local population seeks constitutional safeguards under the 6th Schedule. The political landscape in Kargil is primarily occupied by the National Conference, Congress, BJP, and independent candidates, with the NC and Congress forming an alliance to face competition from the BJP and independents.