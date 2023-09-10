Healthy Bran Whole Wheat Muffins Recipe

Simple recipe for Bran Whole Wheat Muffins:

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup wheat bran

2. 1 cup whole wheat flour

3. 1/2 cup brown sugar

4. 1 tsp baking powder

5. 1/2 tsp baking soda

6. 1/4 tsp salt

7. 1 cup milk (or a milk substitute)

8. 1/4 cup vegetable oil

9. 1 egg

10. 1 tsp vanilla extract

11. Optional additions: nuts, dried fruits, or chocolate chips for extra flavor

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners.

2. In a large bowl, combine the wheat bran, whole wheat flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

3. In another bowl, whisk together the milk, vegetable oil, egg, and vanilla extract.

4. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Be careful not to overmix; the batter may be a bit lumpy.

5. If desired, fold in any optional additions like nuts, dried fruits, or chocolate chips.

6. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin tin, filling each muffin cup about 2/3 full.

7. Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

8. Remove the muffins from the oven and let them cool in the tin for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.