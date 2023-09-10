Huawei Mate X5 launched: Details

Mumbai: Huawei Mate X5 was launched in China. The phone is the successor of Mate X3, which was released in China in March. The company has yet not revealed the processor details and price details of the new smartphone. The phone is offered in Feather Sand White, Feather Sand Black, Feather Sand Gold, Aoyama Dai (Green), and Phantom Purple (translated from Chinese) colours. The Huawei Mate X5 is also offered in 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB storage options.

The Huawei Mate X5 sports a 7.85-inch LTPO OLED inner panel that comes with a resolution of 2496 x 2224 pixels, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and an aspect ratio of 8:7.1. The cover display is a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO panel with a resolution of 2504 x 1080 pixels, a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz, an aspect ratio of 20.9:9, and comes with Kunlun glass protection. The Huawei Mate X5 ships with Harmony OS 4.0.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup, that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a periscope telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Huawei Mate X5 packs a 5,060mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It also supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. It is IPX8-rated for splash resistance.