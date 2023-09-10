DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

IndiGo announces new domestic flight service

Sep 10, 2023, 05:04 pm IST

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier in the country, IndiGo has announced a direct flight between Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh. The new flight service will begin on October 2. This will be the only direct flight between Delhi and Itanagar.

Delhi-Itanagar Flight Schedule and Timings:

Flight Number: 6E 5927.

Delhi to Hollongi: Frequency (Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday)

Effective from October 2.

Departure: 09:10

Arrival: 12:00

Also Read: SBI introduces India’s first Transit Card’ for digital fare payments 

Flight Number: 6E 5928

Itanagar-Delhi Flight Schedule and Timings:

Hollongi to Delhi: Frequency (Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday)

Effective from October 2, 2023.

Departure: 12:30

Arrival: 15:25

 

The carrier now offers two direct flights from Itanagar’s Donyi Polo airport. One is from Itanagar to Mumbai and the other from Itanagar to Kolkata.

 

Tags
shortlink
Sep 10, 2023, 05:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button