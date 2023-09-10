IndiGo announces new domestic flight service

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier in the country, IndiGo has announced a direct flight between Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh. The new flight service will begin on October 2. This will be the only direct flight between Delhi and Itanagar.
Delhi-Itanagar Flight Schedule and Timings:
Flight Number: 6E 5927.
Delhi to Hollongi: Frequency (Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday)
Effective from October 2.
Departure: 09:10
Arrival: 12:00
Flight Number: 6E 5928
Itanagar-Delhi Flight Schedule and Timings:
Hollongi to Delhi: Frequency (Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday)
Effective from October 2, 2023.
Departure: 12:30
Arrival: 15:25
The carrier now offers two direct flights from Itanagar’s Donyi Polo airport. One is from Itanagar to Mumbai and the other from Itanagar to Kolkata.
