IndiGo announces new domestic flight service

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier in the country, IndiGo has announced a direct flight between Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh. The new flight service will begin on October 2. This will be the only direct flight between Delhi and Itanagar.

Delhi-Itanagar Flight Schedule and Timings:

Flight Number: 6E 5927.

Delhi to Hollongi: Frequency (Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday)

Effective from October 2.

Departure: 09:10

Arrival: 12:00

Flight Number: 6E 5928

Itanagar-Delhi Flight Schedule and Timings:

Hollongi to Delhi: Frequency (Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday)

Effective from October 2, 2023.

Departure: 12:30

Arrival: 15:25

The carrier now offers two direct flights from Itanagar’s Donyi Polo airport. One is from Itanagar to Mumbai and the other from Itanagar to Kolkata.