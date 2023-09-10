IRCTC announces ‘Dakshin Bharat Darshan’ tour package: Details

Kolkata: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced new tour package. The package named ‘Dakshin Bharat Darshan’ will carried out in a Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train. It will depart from Jharkhand on October 25, 2023.

The Special Tourist Train will travel between Tirupati, Meenakshi Temple, Rameswaram, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum. The11 nights and 12 days package has been divided into three categories: Economy (SL class) with 580 seats, Standard (3AC) with 70 seats and Comfort (3AC) with 140 seats. Economy-class accommodations include non-AC hotels, whereas Standard and Comfort-class accommodations include AC hotels.

The package will cost Rs 21,300 per person (Economy), Rs 33,300 per person (Standard) and Rs 36,400 per person (Comfort). IRCTC will provide professional tour escorts, housekeeping staff, unarmed security, surveillance cameras and Travel insurance to ensure the protection of all passengers.

For additional information, passengers should contact the IRCTC office at 3 Koilaghat Street, Ground Floor, Kolkata 700001 or call the toll-free number 8595904077/ 8595904082 (which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week).