Rain Halts Play in Asia Cup Super Four, India in Control

Rain intervened during the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan, with India positioned at 147/2 in 24.1 overs. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, India’s opening pair, set a strong foundation before departing. Gill and Rohit aggressively tackled Shaheen Afridi, who conceded 31 runs in his initial three overs. Despite several close calls, Naseem Shah couldn’t secure a wicket.

Gill achieved his fifty in 36 balls, while Rohit reached the same milestone in 42 balls. Rohit was the first to be dismissed by Shadab Khan, contributing 56 runs from 49 balls with six fours and four sixes. Gill was subsequently removed by Afridi, having scored 58 runs from 52 balls with ten fours.

Virat Kohli (8) and K L Rahul (17) were at the crease when rain halted play. A reserve day has been allocated for this marquee match. It’s worth noting that the previous Pakistan-India group match was also affected by rain.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to field. Pakistan maintained an unchanged XI, whereas India made a couple of changes, with Jasprit Bumrah replacing Mohammed Shami and Rahul filling in for the injured Shreyas Iyer.

Pakistan had previously defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in their opening match, while Sri Lanka, who had also beaten Bangladesh, had two points to their name. India’s upcoming matches include encounters against Sri Lanka on Tuesday and Bangladesh on Friday.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.