Thrissur Excise Waits 2 Days to Seize MDMA Hidden in Pit Bull’s Cage

After an intensive two-day effort and relentless follow-ups, the Excise officials of the Thrissur Range successfully seized a substantial 18 grams of MDMA concealed within the kennel of a ‘Pit Bull’ dog. This clandestine operation unfolded in Sivaramapuram Colony, located a mere 6 kilometers away from the town of Olari.

Excise authorities revealed that the alleged perpetrator, Vazhiparambathu Veettil Shainorans, chose the Pit Bull’s kennel as a hiding spot due to the breed’s fierce reputation, making it a deterrent for anyone to approach the cage. A senior officer involved in the operation stated, “We received a tip-off that Shainorans, who is now absconding, was dealing with drugs for quite some time and many youngsters are visiting his house in the wee hours.” The informant had specified that the illicit substance was concealed inside the dog’s enclosure. Initially, the plan was to apprehend Shainorans and utilize his assistance to access the dog’s cage.

However, their intentions were foiled as the 24-year-old Shainorans managed to evade capture in the early morning hours. Consequently, the following day, officials decided to inspect the cage when a family member took the dog for its daily walk. During this examination, they stumbled upon 18 grams of MDMA discreetly tucked inside a cigarette packet, tucked away in a corner of the cage. This quantity is considered significant, with one gram fetching prices ranging from Rs 2000 to Rs 4000, contingent upon its quality, as per Excise authorities.

Notably, Shainorans’ elder brother, Sensorans, is also implicated in two drug peddling cases. Officials intend to conduct an extensive investigation to trace the drug’s supply chain. The operation involved the participation of Assistant Excise Inspector Harish CU, preventive officers Mohanan TG, Arunkumar PB, and Sivan, along with civil excise officers Vishal PV, Aruna CN, and Sreejith VB.