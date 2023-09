Vande Bharat Express: Here is full list of all routes, schedules, fare

New Delhi: The Vande Bharat Express also known as Train 18 is an Indian intercity, semi-high-speed EMU train. The train has a self-propelled engine, automated doors, an air-conditioned coach, and a chair that can spin 180 degrees. Other features include onboard infotainment, a GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, automated sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets. The train can attain speed from 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds.

The train was first launched in 2019 from Delhi to Varanasi. The train is manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

Here is the full list of trains with its fare and journey details:

1. Mumbai – Goa Vande Bharat Express (22229/22230)

Travel Time – 10 hours 5 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,970 t0 Rs 3,535.

2 – Patna – Ranchi Vande Bharat Express (22349/22350)

Route : Patna – Ranchi

Travel Time – 6 hours

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,025 to 1,930.

3. KSR Bengaluru – Dharwad Vande Bharat Express (20661/20662)

Route : KSR Bengaluru – Dharwad

Travel Time – 6 hours 25 minutes.

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,185 to Rs 2,265.

4. Rani Kamalapati – Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express (20173/20174)

Route : Rani Kamalapati – Jabalpur

Travel Time 4 hours 35 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,055 to Rs 1,880.

5. Indore – Bhopal Vande Bharat Express (20911/20912)

Route : Indore – Bhopal

Travel Time – 3 hours

Fare: Ranges from Rs 950 to Rs 1,525.

6. Jodhpur – Sabarmati (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express (12461/12462)

Route : Jodhpur – Sabarmati (Ahmedabad)

Travel Time 6 hours 10 minutes.

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,280 to Rs 2,350.

7. Gorakhpur – Lucknow Charbagh Vande Bharat Express (22549/22550)

Route : Gorakhpur – Lucknow Charbagh

Travel Time 4 hours 15 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 724 to Rs 1,470.

8. Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express (20633/20634)

Route : Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasaragod

Travel Time 7 hours 50 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,520 to Rs 2,880.

9. Secunderabad – Tirupati Vande Bharat Express (20701/20702)

Route : Secunderabad – Tirupati

Travel Time – 08 hours 15 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,680 to Rs 2,661.

10. Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20822/20834)

Route : Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam

Travel Time 8 hours 30 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,665 to Rs 3,120.

11. Ajmer – Delhi Vande Bharat Express (20977/20978)

Route : Ajmer – Delhi

Travel Time – 5 hours 15 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,085 to Rs 2,270.

12. Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express (22457/22458)

Route : Delhi-Dehradun

Travel Time – 4 hours 45 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs1,065 to Rs1,890.

13. Hazrat Nizamuddin – Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express (20172/20171)

Route : Hazrat Nizamuddin – Rani Kamlapati

Travel Time – 7 hours 10 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1 ,665 to Rs 3,120.

14. New Delhi – Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (22435-22436)

Route : New Delhi – Varanasi

Travel Time – 8 hours 0 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,805 to Rs 3,335.

15. New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express (22439/22440)

Route : New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Travel Time – 8 hours 0 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.

16. New Delhi – Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express (22447/22448)

Route : Delhi To Andaura

Travel Time – 5 hours 25 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

17. Chennai – Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express (20643/20644)

Route : Chennai – Coimbatore

Travel Time – 5 hours 50 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,317 to Rs 2,661.

18. Chennai – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express (20607/20608)

Route : Chennai – Mysuru

Travel Time – 6 hours 30 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

19. Nagpur – Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express (20825/20826)

Route : Nagpur – Bilaspur

Travel Time – 5 hours 5 minutes

Fare: Ranges from Rs 1,890 to Rs 1,000.

20. New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati Vande Bharat Express ( 22227/22228)

Route: New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati

Travel Time: 05 Hours 30 Minutes

Fare: Rs 495 to Rs 2,025

21. Howrah – Puri Vande Bharat Express (22895/22896)

Route: Howrah to Puri

Travel Time: 04 Hours 25 minutes

Fare: Rs 1,265 to Rs 2,420