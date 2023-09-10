Vivek Agnihotri unveils poster for upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri unveiled the initial poster of his upcoming directorial project, “The Vaccine War,” featuring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi. Agnihotri, known for helming films like “The Kashmir Files” and “Hate Story,” shared the poster on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

He announced the release date, stating, “Introducing the first glimpse of India’s inaugural bio-science film, #TheVaccineWar, set to premiere globally on September 28, 2023.”

The film’s narrative centers on the true account of Indian scientists, their battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, and their endeavor to create an affordable vaccine for India and the world. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, it is slated to launch on September 28 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.