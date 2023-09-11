Chris Evans marries actress Alba Baptista at their Massachusetts house

Chris Evans and actress Alba Baptista quietly tied the knot at their Massachusetts home on Saturday, with close family and friends in attendance. The news of their wedding became public nearly a day later, leaving many of Evans’ fans surprised and heartbroken.

Evans, best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has had a dedicated fan following for years, primarily consisting of women. As a result, the announcement of his marriage didn’t sit well with some of his fans.

The news generated a variety of reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter. While many offered congratulations to the newlyweds and wished them a happy married life, there was also an expression of heartbreak and sadness at Evans no longer being part of the bachelor’s club.

“It’s a sad day for us Chris Evans girlies! Happy for him, BUT DAMN. Should’ve been me,” wrote one fan.

Several fans used humorous memes to convey their feelings about the news.

Avengers Co-Stars Attend Evans-Baptista Wedding

According to a report from PageSix, guests were requested to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) and surrender their phones to maintain the privacy of the ceremony.

Despite efforts to keep the wedding under wraps, some videos and photos from the event found their way onto Twitter, revealing a few of the attendees. Among those spotted in the viral images were Evans’ Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.