Construction lift fell from 40th floor, causing death of six workers

In Thane, Maharashtra, tragedy struck as a construction lift in a 40-story building under construction collapsed, resulting in the tragic death of at least six workers and injuring another. The incident occurred in the Balkum area on a Sunday evening. Yasin Tadvi, the head of Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, clarified that this was not a regular elevator but a construction lift. The fatal incident happened shortly after 7:30 pm when the workers had just completed water-proofing work on the 40th floor. The lift plummeted to the parking area three levels underground.

The building, situated off Ghodbunder Road, faced this catastrophe when one of the supporting cables of the construction lift appeared to have snapped around 5:30 pm. Immediate action was taken as a team from the Regional Disaster Management Cell and Fire Brigade rushed to the scene to rescue the workers trapped in the basement parking area. At this early stage, the exact cause of the lift cable malfunction remains unclear, as stated by Tadvi.

Tragically, the workers who lost their lives in this devastating incident have been identified as Mahendra Choupal (32), Rupesh Kumar Das (21), Harun Sheikh (47), Mithlesh Vishwakarma (35), Kari Das (38), and Navin Vishwakarma.