Emirates Draw: Expat wins Dh25,000 monthly for 25 years

Dubai: A Filipino expat has won Dh25,000 monthly for the next 25 years from Emirates Draw. The Emirates Draw FAST5 game also announced three Raffle Draw winners of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000, respectively.

Entrants can participate in the FAST5 draw by purchasing a Dh25 ticket. After registering online or the app, participants select their preferred five-digit numbers from a pool of only 42 balls or opt for the system to choose their numbers randomly via the ‘Quick-Pick’ button. Participants have the option to choose the current draw or opt for ‘Multiple Upcoming Draws,’ allowing them to select up to five consecutive weeks in advance.

Participants not only compete for the impressive grand prize of Dh25,000 every month for the next 25 years, but three participants can also win substantial amounts of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000 each in the raffle draw.