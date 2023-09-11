Police seizes heroin worth 21 crore, arrests 3

Guwahati: Assam Police seized heroin weighing 2.527 kg worth Rs 21 crore in the Jorabat area, on the outskirts of Guwahati . The contraband was concealed in 198 soap boxes. Police also arrested 3 people in connection with this.
The operation was launched based on secret information. The arrested accused were identified as Md Amir Khan, Md Yakup, and Md Jamir. They are residents of Manipur.
#WarOnDrugs got a huge boost when a joint team from Jorabat OP & CGPD team busted a huge consignment of 198 soap boxes of suspected Heroin weighing 2.527 kgs. Market value of this haul is ?21 crs. 3 smugglers – Md Jamir, Md Yakup, Md Amir Khan, all from Thoubal – were arrested. pic.twitter.com/rIEc7VQ3os
— Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) September 11, 2023
