Railway worker in Madhya Pradesh prevents train disaster

On Sunday, a vigilant Railways employee averted a potential train accident when he timely flagged a significant rain-induced soil erosion under the tracks at the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border, an area experiencing heavy rainfall. At approximately 6:11 a.m., Rajendra Kumar, who works in the civil engineering and track maintenance section, noticed the erosion issue between the Hetampur and Dholpur railway stations along the Delhi-Chennai route. According to Manoj Singh, the official spokesperson for North Central Railway’s Jhansi Division, Kumar promptly alerted the authorities and red-flagged the Delhi-bound (12627) Bengaluru City-Hazrat Nizamuddin Karnataka Express, which was only a short distance away from the affected area at the time.

To address the situation, a maintenance crew was quickly dispatched, and it took more than four hours and forty minutes to restore normal train traffic. During this period, one short-distance train traveling between Agra and Jhansi was terminated early at Gwalior, and several other trains were rerouted. It’s worth noting that in August 2015, heavy rainfall had resulted in a tragic incident where over 30 lives were lost due to twin rain-related mishaps.