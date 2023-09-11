Rajinikanth signs his next venture with acclaimed Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie, “Jailer,” which has been a box office hit worldwide. Amidst this triumph, Rajinikanth, often referred to as ‘Thalaivar,’ has announced his next project, and it’s none other than a collaboration with the acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Rumors about this exciting collaboration have been circulating for weeks, and the news was officially confirmed on Monday, September 11, by Sun Pictures, who shared a poster of the film with the working title “Thalaivar 171.”

The announcement on Twitter read, ”We are happy to announce Superstar @rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar171. Written & Directed by @Dir_Lokesh, An @anirudhofficial musical. Action by @anbariv.”

In addition to directing the film, Lokesh will also be responsible for writing it. Anirudh Ravichander, known for his work on Rajinikanth’s “Jailer,” will be composing the music for this new project.

While further details about the film, including the release date, plot, and cast, have not been disclosed yet, reports suggest that filming is scheduled to commence in February 2024, with a planned Diwali 2024 release.

Regarding “Jailer,” Rajinikanth’s movie has achieved remarkable success at the box office, crossing the 500 crore rupee mark (5 billion rupees) worldwide. This film marked Rajinikanth’s return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus and became the second Tamil film, after “2.0” featuring Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, and “Ponniyin Selvan: I” directed by Mani Ratnam, to enter the prestigious 500 crore club.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently engaged in the post-production work of his highly anticipated film, “Leo.” This movie marks his second collaboration with Vijay after “Master” and features Bollywood actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others.

In addition to “Leo,” Lokesh has “Vikram 2” and “Kaithi 2” in the pipeline, further exciting projects that will surely keep fans eagerly anticipating his work in the coming years.