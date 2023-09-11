Strong earthquake hits Indonesia

Jakarta: A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Halmahera, Indonesia on Monday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the depth of the earthquake was of 160km.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the ‘Ring of Fire’. The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world’s total volcanoes and 90% of Earth’s earthquakes.