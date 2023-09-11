Zindagi’s web show Farar set for its grand world premiere at the 14th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023

Zindagi’s web series “Farar” is all set to have its grand world premiere at the prestigious 14th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023. This marks the first collaboration between Applause Entertainment and Zindagi, and the global premiere highlights their commitment to bridging cross-border gaps and creating South Asian content with universal appeal.

“Farar” revolves around themes of friendship, freedom, and hope and is directed by Mehreen Jabbar. The web series is scheduled to be screened on September 23 as part of the four-day festival program. The premiere will be attended by producers Shailja Kejriwal and Umnia Iftikhar, director Mehreen Jabbar, and lead actress Sarwat Gilani. The series also features Mariam Saleem and Maha Hasan and is set in the city of Karachi, Pakistan.

Lead actor Sarwat Gilani expressed her excitement, saying, “Being part of ‘Farar’ has been an incredible journey of exploration and dedication for me as an actor. This show is more than just a story; it’s a piece of our souls, representing the rich emotions that connect us as humans. As ‘Farar’ gets ready for its premiere at CSAFF’23, my heart is filled with joy. This compelling storyline, delicately weaving the tapestry of female friendships and triumphing over obstacles, is now set to captivate and resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Renowned director Mehreen Jabbar, recognized as one of Pakistan’s most prolific directors, shared her enthusiasm for the series premiere in Chicago, stating, “I am thrilled to have our series premiere in Chicago. This vibrant city not only has a thriving South Asian diaspora but also hosts a festival that consistently champions diverse genres and formats. In a time marked by divisions and jingoism, it is truly heartwarming to see the convergence of two of the world’s largest South Asian nations, uniting in celebration of the art of storytelling.”

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer (Special Projects) of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., reflected on this significant milestone, saying, “Personally, nothing gives me greater joy than seeing content from our subcontinent reach a global stage. The premiere of ‘Farar’ at CSAFF is extra special as it marks our first collaboration with Applause Entertainment. The potential for South Asian content is unmatched, and we are thrilled to have such an amazing partner and talented teams on board this journey with us.”

Earlier this week, Applause Entertainment and Zindagi announced their strategic partnership aimed at boosting investment in South Asian content creation that resonates with today’s diverse global audience.