Female surgeons make shocking claims of facing sexual harassment and assault and in a few cases rape by colleagues

Female surgeons have made alarming allegations of experiencing sexual harassment and assault, including cases of rape by their colleagues, according to a significant analysis of NHS staff. The study’s authors noted a recurring pattern of female trainees enduring abuse from senior male surgeons, a trend that has now extended to NHS hospitals.

The Royal College of Surgeons described the findings as “truly shocking.” The analysis characterized sexual assault, sexual harassment, and rape as an open secret within the field of surgery.

The report exposed previously untold stories of female surgeons being groped under their scrubs, men rubbing against female staff with erections, and male surgeons wiping their brows on the breasts of their female colleagues. The study also indicated that some female surgeons were offered career opportunities in exchange for sex.

The analysis, conducted by the Working Party on Sexual Misconduct in Surgery, the University of Surrey, and the University of Exeter, was published by BBC News. Nearly two-thirds of female surgeons who participated in the study reported experiencing sexual harassment, and one-third disclosed being sexually assaulted by colleagues in the past five years.

Many women stated that they feared reporting such incidents would harm their careers and lacked confidence in the NHS’s ability to take action.

A consultant surgeon shared her experience with BBC News, recalling a sexual assault early in her career when a senior male surgeon present in the operating theatre wiped his brow on her breasts. She explained, “You just freeze, right? ‘Why is his face in my cleavage?’” When the incident recurred, she offered him a towel, to which he responded, “No, this is much more fun.” She felt humiliated and dirty by his behavior.

The report also noted that men experienced similar forms of harassment, with 24 percent reporting being sexually harassed. It concluded that male and female surgeons face different realities, and these findings may erode public confidence in the surgical profession.

Dr. Christopher Begeny from the University of Exeter stated, “Our findings are likely to shake the confidence of the public in the surgical profession.”