Hyderabad Man Fatally Attacked for Requesting Extra Raita in Biryani; 5 Arrested

In a tragic incident at a Meridian Biryani Restaurant in Hyderabad’s Punjagutta crossroads area, a 30-year-old man named Liyaqat lost his life following a dispute over an unusual request for extra raita to accompany his biryani. This confrontation escalated into a violent altercation, ultimately resulting in Liyaqat’s tragic demise. The police have taken swift action, arresting five individuals involved in the incident while suspending two policemen.

Liyaqat, along with his friends, had arrived at the Meridian Hotel in an inebriated state, seeking to have their biryani packed. When the staff declined his request for additional raita, an argument ensued, leading to the unfortunate turn of events.

Disturbingly, footage of this incident was captured by CCTV cameras and has since surfaced on social media, revealing the violent confrontation between the two groups of men. Following the altercation, Liyaqat and his friends proceeded to a police station, where he complained of chest pain before collapsing.

Despite efforts to revive him, Liyaqat’s life could not be saved, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. To determine the exact cause of death, authorities have scheduled an autopsy, shedding light on the tragic circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.