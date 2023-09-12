In Jammu and Kashmir, 4 killed after boulder fell off hill, pushed truck into gorge

On Tuesday in the Ramban area of Jammu and Kashmir, a truck left the road and rolled down a narrow valley, killing four people. The incident took place in the Banihal region close to Sher Bibi.

An official reported that a large boulder struck the vehicle as it was travelling from Jammu to Srinagar and caused it to slip off the road. He claimed that the truck plummeted into a steep valley, instantly killing all four people inside.

According to him, the accident also claimed the lives of about six cattle that were being transported in the truck for household use.

The bodies were found after police and rescue crews arrived on the location, the official reported.

In the meantime, the landslip had stopped traffic on the National Highway.

‘A landslip at Kishtwari Pather Banihal has closed the Jammu-Srinagar NH. Both ends of the road have stopped traffic. Without authorization from Traffic Control Units, people are warned not to travel on NH-44,’ according to a traffic authority.