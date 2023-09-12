India plans to confiscate properties of 4,000 fugitive terrorists in Pakistan and PoK

In an effort to eradicate terrorist networks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government is shifting its focus to terrorists operating from across the border. Over the past three decades, more than 4,000 terrorists who had fled Jammu and Kashmir and are currently based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are at risk of losing their properties in Jammu and Kashmir. These individuals have been designated as “proclaimed offenders” by the Indian government, and steps are being taken to attach their properties.

The government, along with agencies like the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and State Investigative Agency (SIA), has already initiated the process of seizing these terrorists’ properties. Several properties in the Kashmir Valley have been seized, with Jammu and Kashmir Police recently confiscating more than 16 properties in Doda district.

Government officials have reported that the Inspector-General of Registrations and Revenue has received a list containing approximately 4,200 terrorists who have resided in PoK for the past three decades. The revenue department is expected to take control of these properties and ensure they are neither sold nor purchased by anyone. Furthermore, Jammu and Kashmir Police have been attaching the properties of individuals found guilty of knowingly providing shelter to terrorists.

In a recent statement, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, urged the residents of the Kashmir Valley not to support or shelter terrorists.