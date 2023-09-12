Indian Football Coach Stimac Selects Squad Based on Astrological Guidance: Report

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac made a rather unconventional move when he selected the national squad for the crucial Asian Cup qualifier against Afghanistan in June 2022. According to a report in the Indian Express, Stimac sought the advice of an astrologer from Delhi-NCR. This astrologer was introduced to Stimac by none other than the former All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary-general, Kushal Das.

Das confirmed his role in this unique consultation, stating, “Stimac had sent a list with the names of a probable 11 for the game, which was a must-win to remain in contention for the championship. The match was to take place on June 11, and the list was shared on June 9.”

The astrologer’s involvement was quite intricate, as the report detailed. Against each player’s name, the astrologer provided remarks such as “Good,” “can do very well but needs to avoid overconfidence,” “a below average day,” “a very good day for him but might get over aggressive,” and “not recommended for the day.”

During May and June 2022, India played a total of four matches against Jordan, Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The report indicated that Stimac continued to consult with the astrologer before every match, sharing not only the list of players but also injury updates and substitution strategies. This unconventional approach raised eyebrows but remained an intriguing aspect of the Indian football team’s journey during that period.