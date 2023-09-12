Man arrested for killing live-in partner after she reported rape complaint against him

A 43-year-old man from Palghar, Maharashtra, reportedly murdered his live-in partner after she had filed a rape complaint against him, according to police reports on Tuesday. The incident occurred between August 9 and 12, and the 28-year-old victim’s body has not yet been discovered.

The accused, a resident of Vasai in Palghar, was apprehended on Tuesday by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vasai, Padmaja Bade. The victim’s family reported her as missing on August 14 to the Naigaon police. They suspect that the accused might have disposed of her body in the neighboring town of Vapi in Gujarat.

A preliminary investigation disclosed that the accused was enraged because the victim had lodged a rape complaint against him, leading to the filing of a criminal case. Allegedly, since the woman had refused to retract her complaint, the man resorted to killing her.

The Naigaon police filed an FIR against the accused on Monday, charging him with murder (under Indian Penal Code Section 302) and causing the disappearance of evidence (under Section 201) based on a complaint from the victim’s sister. Additionally, the accused faces a separate case of abetment of suicide filed against him in another police station within the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police limits. Further details about the latter case were not provided.