Marathwada witnesses 685 farmer suicides in 2023; Agriculture Minister’s district leads

According to an official report, a total of 685 farmers in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region have taken their own lives in 2023 up to August 31. The district with the highest number of farmer suicides is Beed, which is also the home district of the state’s Agriculture Minister, Dhananjay Munde. Marathwada, located in central Maharashtra, comprises eight districts: Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Osmanabad, Hingoli, and Latur.

The report from the Divisional Commissioner’s office reveals that these 685 farmer suicides occurred between January 1 and August 31, 2023, with 294 of them happening during the monsoon months from June to August. Marathwada is currently grappling with a rainfall deficit of 20.7%, having received 455.4 mm of rainfall as of September 11, compared to the average monsoon showers of 574.4 mm for the same period.

Beed district tops the list with 186 farmer suicides, followed by Osmanabad (113), Nanded (110), Aurangabad (95), Parbhani (58), Latur (51), Jalna (50), and Hingoli (22), as per the report. Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde represents Beed district, and his portfolio includes overseeing agriculture-related matters.