NIA Custody Reveals ISIS Leader’s Plot to Form Kerala Terror Group

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently disclosed that the Islamic State (IS) had devised sinister plans to carry out acts of terror within the state of Kerala, with a focus on assembling a cohort of extremists. Syed Nabeel Ahammed, the leader at the helm of the Thrissur module affiliated with the proscribed organization, divulged this crucial information during a rigorous interrogation by NIA authorities.

On September 6, NIA’s Fugitive Tracking Team successfully apprehended the fugitive IS leader in Chennai, where he had been orchestrating the group’s efforts to amass funds via robbery schemes. One disturbing revelation surfaced during the investigation – the group had plotted to create a Telegram group named “Pet Lovers” to facilitate the recruitment of new members into their terror ranks. Thankfully, Nabeel’s capture prevented the realization of this malevolent plan.

NIA reported that Nabeel had meticulously crafted a comprehensive agenda, encompassing the formation of the extremist group and a master plan for criminal activities. Additionally, the gang had conspired to carry out robberies at two prominent temples located in central Kerala, with pivotal details about this nefarious scheme discovered on digital devices seized from Nabeel.

Even more alarming, the group had hatched a conspiracy to target religious leaders from other faiths. Syed Nabeel now stands as the third accused in the NIA’s case. Earlier in July, the investigative team had detained Kodayil Ashraf, a native of Mathilakam, in Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu, over his alleged ties to the terror outfit.

The Islamic State (IS), also known as ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), represents a transnational militant Islamist terrorist organization. According to the NIA’s report, IS has significantly escalated its operations within India by establishing modules across various states and actively recruiting impassioned youth who align with its jihadist ideology. This disturbing trend underscores the urgency of counterterrorism efforts in the region.