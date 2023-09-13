Blast at illegal fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu, 1 died, 3 injured

Tuesday’s explosion at a firecracker manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district left one person dead and three others injured. According to police, the firecracker factory was operating without the necessary licences.

The three injured included two females.

When Mani, the company’s owner, was combining chemicals to make explosives for the impending Diwali season, the Anjaneya firecracker factory exploded. In the blast, he died.

Mary Chitra, Kala, and Kannan were among those injured; they suffered severe burn wounds as a result of the explosion. At the time of the tragedy, they were working alongside Mani.

As soon as they arrived, the Nagapattinam police opened an inquiry. They learned that Mani had been running the factory without the required licences during the investigation.