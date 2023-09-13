Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold declined marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,600, down by Rs 280.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading down by Rs 91 or 0.16% at Rs 58,535 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 71,497 per kg, higher by Rs 437 or 0.61%.

The gold futures had ended with declines of Rs 292 or 0.50% per 10 gram at Rs 58,638 on Tuesday while the silver futures closed lower at Rs 71,905, down by Rs 37 per kg or 0.05%. Gold futures are down 1.26% or by Rs 748 on the month-to-date basis while they have gained 6.56% or by Rs 3,609 on the year-to-date basis. As for silver futures, the declines are to the tune of 4.95% or Rs 3,748 in September while the gains this year stand at 3.63% or Rs 2,521.

On Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,932.80 per troy ounce on Wednesday, down by $2.30 or 0.06% while silver futures were at $23.270, higher by $0.132 or 0.560%. Price of spot gold was flat at $1,912.59 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,934.80. price of spot silver eased 0.2% to $23.06 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $907.77 and palladium dropped 0.2% to $1,238.20.