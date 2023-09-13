Congress requests Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate Adani Group accusations

The Congress party has raised the Adani Group issue and proposed that Parliament, during its forthcoming session from September 18 to 22, could mark the inauguration of its new building by announcing the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate the allegations against the business group. The session is scheduled to commence on September 18 in the old building and transition to the new building on September 19, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary for Communications, pointed out that a former Adani contractor has filed a plea with the Supreme Court, seeking intervention in the Adani case in the interest of investors. He mentioned the recent PIL filed in the Supreme Court with substantial evidence highlighting SEBI’s alleged failure to adequately investigate the Adani MegaScam. Furthermore, Ramesh highlighted that the former Adani contractor, claiming to possess insider information, is now seeking Supreme Court permission to intervene on behalf of millions of investors.

This development stems from allegations made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24, accusing the Adani Group of accounting fraud, stock price manipulation, and questionable use of tax havens, which had a significant impact on the stock market. The Adani Group has vehemently denied all allegations put forth by Hindenburg Research.